Did you get 'eclipse safe' glasses at Dutch Bros Coffee? Take them back.

Dutch Bros Coffee cup. (Photo: Dutch Bros.)

Dutch Bros Coffee has issued a "full voluntary recall" after handing out eclipse safe glasses at many of its stands Sunday.

According to Dutch Bros, the glasses were purchased after receiving a certification of ISO -- meaning the glasses were safe to use -- from the manufacturer.

"Further investigation has led us to question this certification," the coffee chain said Sunday.

Those who received eclipse glasses from Dutch Bros are being urged not to use them. Instead, they can be exchanged at the Dutch Bros Coffee location where they were picked up for a free drink of any size.

