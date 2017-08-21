Arizona was in path of totality for 1806 eclipse, if only it were a state then

While today's big celestial event is exciting, it is not the first time Arizona has been in the path of a solar eclipse.
In fact, some 200 years ago, Arizona was in the path of totality for a total solar eclipse on June 16, 1806.
The Arizona Department of Transportation posted a photo to Twitter that illustrate the past eclipse's path.
Path of total solar eclipse of June 16, 1806 that could have been viewed in what became Arizona. pic.twitter.com/aThlpAWUJK— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 21, 2017
If only Arizona was a state back then!
Today's eclipse will be partial for us Arizonans, reaching 62.9 percent obscuration at 10:33 a.m. in Phoenix Monday.
For more information about the eclipse, head to the 12 News eclipse page.
