Arizona was in path of totality for 1806 eclipse, if only it were a state then

'Shadow and Substance' created animations of how the solar eclipse will look like in each state on August 21.

12 News , KPNX 10:31 AM. MST August 21, 2017

While today's big celestial event is exciting, it is not the first time Arizona has been in the path of a solar eclipse.

In fact, some 200 years ago, Arizona was in the path of totality for a total solar eclipse on June 16, 1806. 

The Arizona Department of Transportation posted a photo to Twitter that illustrate the past eclipse's path.

If only Arizona was a state back then!

Today's eclipse will be partial for us Arizonans, reaching 62.9 percent obscuration at 10:33 a.m. in Phoenix Monday.

For more information about the eclipse, head to the 12 News eclipse page.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


