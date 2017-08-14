SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - As kids head back to school, I teamed up with Chef and Owner Gio Osso of Virtu Honest Craft and Nico Heirloom Kitchen to get ideas on easy snacks for kids during and after school. It's an exciting time for Gio and his wife Bethany Ann because their oldest son Nico starts preschool for the first time. So here are some of their favorite recipes that are easy to make:
Apple Dip:
16 oz cream cheese
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla paste/extract
Whip together
Date balls:
1lb pitted dates
1-2 teaspoons water
8 oz shredded coconut
Puree dates with water in food processor. Roll into balls and dip in coconut.
No bake chocolate oatmeal cookies:
1/2 cup butter
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup milk
4 tablespoons dark unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 cup chunky peanut butter
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla paste/extract
3 1/4 cups oats
In a pan over low heat slowly add each ingredient 1 at a time until completely incorporated. Once incorporated, scoop to the size cookies you desire onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Let cool 10 minutes and serve!
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs