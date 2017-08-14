Osso Family from left to right: Luca, Nico, wife Bethany Ann, Giuliana, Chef Gio

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - As kids head back to school, I teamed up with Chef and Owner Gio Osso of Virtu Honest Craft and Nico Heirloom Kitchen to get ideas on easy snacks for kids during and after school. It's an exciting time for Gio and his wife Bethany Ann because their oldest son Nico starts preschool for the first time. So here are some of their favorite recipes that are easy to make:

Apple Dip:

16 oz cream cheese

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla paste/extract

Whip together

Date balls:

1lb pitted dates

1-2 teaspoons water

8 oz shredded coconut

Puree dates with water in food processor. Roll into balls and dip in coconut.

No bake chocolate oatmeal cookies:

1/2 cup butter

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup milk

4 tablespoons dark unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup chunky peanut butter

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla paste/extract

3 1/4 cups oats

In a pan over low heat slowly add each ingredient 1 at a time until completely incorporated. Once incorporated, scoop to the size cookies you desire onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Let cool 10 minutes and serve!

