Dreamers work to put a face on their cause

Photo: Antonia Mejia, 12 News

MESA, AZ-- While activists pressure Congress to find some sort of immigration resolution, other DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, are taking a stand to shed light on their cases.

One of them is Christian Hernandez, a 24 year-old proud and married father.

“With DACA. We were able to get a license. We were able to start a plan with a job,” said the Mesa resident who is currently a student at Brigham Young University.

He’s joined a group of DACA recipients to raise awareness of everyone impacted by President Trump’s announcement earlier this month to end DACA.

“People like me and a lot of other people that are of DACA have been here our entire lives. I was brought here when I was 2 years old, and I don’t know anything else outside of the United States,” said Hernandez.

Along with other colleagues, he’s formed a Facebook group called “Dreamers of America” to share stories and create a stronger push for the urgent need of a comprehensive immigration reform.

© 2017 KPNX-TV