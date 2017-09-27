KPNX
Dreamers work to put a face on their cause

DACA recipients in the Phoenix area are filling out applications to extend their coverage, but they know they may end up undocumented once again.

Antonia Mejia, KPNX 9:12 PM. MST September 27, 2017

MESA, AZ-- While activists pressure Congress to find some sort of immigration resolution, other DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, are taking a stand to shed light on their cases.

One of them is Christian Hernandez, a 24 year-old proud and married father.

“With DACA. We were able to get a license. We were able to start a plan with a job,” said the Mesa resident who is currently a student at Brigham Young University.

He’s joined a group of DACA recipients to raise awareness of everyone impacted by President Trump’s announcement earlier this month to end DACA.  

“People like me and a lot of other people that are of DACA have been here our entire lives. I was brought here when I was 2 years old, and I don’t know anything else outside of the United States,” said Hernandez.

Along with other colleagues, he’s formed a Facebook group called “Dreamers of America” to share stories and create a stronger push for the urgent need of a comprehensive immigration reform.  

