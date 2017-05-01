'Domestic violence isn't always what is seems'

Ginger Butcher is the Director of Victim Advocacy Services at the Arizona Coalition to end sexual and domestic violence. Butcher oversees the advocacy hotline that provides technical assistance, resources, referrals, and safety planning. (Photo: 12 News)

What do we think about when we hear about domestic violence?



Probably a horrific crime, like the former cop who shot and killed his wife and a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help her last year on the Loop 202.



Domestic violence experts say we need to look beyond, but not ignore, the violence. The signs of potential violence lie in one partner's desire for power and control over the other.

"It's about the control, it's not always about the violence," Ginger Butcher, of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, discussed during our "Two Chairs" segment on domestic violence.





"I've had very upscale clients, women who have been lawyers, judges, CEOs of corporations,” said Carl Mangold, who has worked in the field of domestic violence as a pastor and a counselor for more than 40 years.





“They're very accomplished, skilled, intelligent people. But when they go home, someone else rules their life."



