Do you know him? Robber holds up Jack in the Box employees with shotgun

A man with a shotgun holds up a Jack in the Box on 13th Avenue and McDowell Road on July 4, 2017. (Photo: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX - A reward is now being offered to find the robber who held up a Valley fast-food restaurant with a shotgun on the Fourth of July.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. at the Jack in the Box on 13th Avenue and McDowell Road. The Phoenix Police Department and Silent Witness are hoping somebody recognizes the man or remembers seeing him that night.

"Somebody saw this guy walking into the restaurant," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, who's with Silent Witness. "He's completely covered, head-to-toe, and he's carrying a shotgun..

Silent Witness is offering up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to the robber.

Inside the restaurant, he pointed the shotgun at three employees and forced one of them to open the register so he could steal cash. During all of this, there was at least one customer nearby. Once the robber got the cash, he took off. And police are hoping somebody saw him.

"When we see these videos of people completely covered head-to-toe, entering a convenience store or restaurant, we know that for many people, that seems out of the ordinary," Rothschild said. "That's not how people typically dress in Arizona."

If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $1,000.

© 2017 KPNX-TV