Deputy fired after 'Training Day' reenactment

Video of Florida sheriff's deputy fired after using racial slurs in what he said was a reenactment of scenes from the movie "Training Day". (Photo: WESH)

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Florida sheriff's deputy is out of a job after officials say he waved his firearm and stun gun while quoting lines from Denzel Washington's character in "Training Day," a movie about a corrupt law enforcement officer.

Lake County Deputy Dean Zipes was fired April 21, according to an internal affairs report.

The report says Zipes twice pulled his firearm in an office setting, voiced racial slurs, made a motion to draw his gun at a pizza delivery driver and became upset after not receiving free Starbucks coffee.

Zipes told investigators he was trying to be funny.

