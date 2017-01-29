Peaceful protest at DIA ends, court grants emergency stay of Trump's immigration ban

(Photo: Bryan Wendland, KUSA)

KUSA - DENVER (KUSA) - Demonstrators came out en masse to Denver International Airport on Saturday in response to President Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigrants and refugees.

DIA's main terminal was filled with protesters starting around 5 p.m. with signs that read "I am ____, and I come in peace."

Nabeeh Hasan is the director of the Colorado Muslim Speakers Bureau and he says he and others have met with refugees whose family members are directly impacted by this order.

“They are in the process of having the paperwork processed and this is likely going to keep their family member from joining them here in Denver,” Hasan said.

After a while, the growing group was relocated outside to the plaza, where Denver Police said they "kept folks safe and protected freedom of speech."

Trump signed an executive order on Friday that would suspend the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days. It also would halt the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bar entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Near the end of Saturday's protest, a federal judge granted an emergency stay to allow detainees with valid visas to remain in the U.S.

(Photo: Bryan Wendland, KUSA)

The team of lawyers for the ACLU convinced the judge to hold all of the movements and efforts to deport individuals who have lawfully come into the country, including immigrants with green cards or those with visas, he said.

Airports across the county planned similar protests. Hundreds descended at New York City's JFK Airport to demonstrate and a rally happened at Washington Dulles International Airport to welcome home refugees.

“I came to support refugees and people coming from different countries around the world,” protester Tess Dougherty said.

9NEWS was not aware of any demonstrations locally that support the president’s decision.

Police say they were following airport guidelines in relocating the protesters and say they had no plans to make any arrests as long as things did not get out of hand.

