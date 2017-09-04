Democrats take to Twitter to react to reports of Trump ending DACA. (Photo: Screen shoot of Bernie Sanders' tweet)

As reports circulated Sunday night about President Trump's plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, also known as the DACA, Democrats took to Twitter to share their thoughts and reactions.

"If Trump decides to end DACA, it will be one of the ugliest and cruelest decisions ever made by a president in our modern history," tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

If Trump decides to end DACA, it will be one of the ugliest and cruelest decisions ever made by a president in our modern history. https://t.co/EXfRAy5azO — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 4, 2017

"If @realDonaldTrump was interested in healing our nation, he wouldn't end #DACA," wrote Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. "His decision is based on heeling to his shrinking base."

The hashtag "#DACA" quickly rose to be among the top of Twitter's "Trending Topics" list in the United States early Monday morning.

If @realDonaldTrump was interested in healing our nation, he wouldn't end #DACA. His decision is based on heeling to his shrinking base. https://t.co/yjozk69MTp — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 4, 2017

"Young people affected by #DACA are American in every way except immigration status," tweeted Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. "@POTUS ending program is not who we should be as nation."

Young people affected by #DACA are American in every way except immigration status. @POTUS ending program is not who we should be as nation. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) September 4, 2017

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., tweeted her support for the DREAM act as a way to protect the immigrants at risk by the ending of the DACA.

"Congress MUST act to protect #DACA recipients. I'm ready to vote "YES" on the DREAM Act!"

Congress MUST act to protect #DACA recipients. I'm ready to vote "YES" on the DREAM Act! — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 4, 2017

"It's a cruel hand that extends the American dream and then steals it away. #DACA #DREAMers," wrote Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., in the first of three tweets on the topic.

It's a cruel hand that extends the American dream and then steals it away. #DACA #DREAMers (1/3) — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) September 4, 2017

"For an Administration marked by indifference to plight of others, today @POTUS hit rock bottom, ending protection for a bunch of kids. #DACA," wrote Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif..

For an Administration marked by indifference to plight of others, today @POTUS hit rock bottom, ending protection for a bunch of kids. #DACA — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 4, 2017

Citing unnamed sources, Politico and Reuters reported on Sunday night that Trump had decided to end the DACA, a program created by the Obama administration in 2012 and that protects nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Reuters, citing sources familiar with the situation, said that Trump will give Congress six months to craft a bill to replace DACA. But a senior White House aide told Politico that John Kelly, Trump's chief of staff, “thinks Congress should’ve gotten its act together a lot longer ago.”

"For all the members of Congress over the past 5 years who said DACA should've been done "legislatively" here's your chance." tweeted Joaquin Castro, D-Tex., closing with the hashtag "DefendDACA."

For all the members of Congress over the past 5 years who said DACA should've been done "legislatively" here's your chance. #DefendDACA — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) September 4, 2017

Ending the DACA would make good on a campaign promise and is sure to please Trump's supporters. The move would also terrify DREAMers — immigrants illegally brought to the United States as children — whose lives will be upended.

Contributing: Alan Gomez

© 2017 USATODAY.COM