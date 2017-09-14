KPNX
DACA deal or no DACA deal? Twitter's in full meltdown

President Donald Trump is setting the record straight via Twitter after top Democrats claim they made a deal on DACA. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

Brahm Resnik, KPNX 9:14 AM. MST September 14, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of Dreamers don’t know what to believe.

Millions of President Donald Trump’s supporters don’t want to believe.

They are all trying to make sense of a stream of tweets late Wednesday night and into Thursday
after Trump’s White House dinner meeting over Chinese food with “Chuck and Nancy” -- Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

The after-dinner mystery: Is there a DACA deal or no DACA deal? And what happened to the wall?

There does appear to be some kind of deal to confer legal status on the 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants who are shielded from deportation by the DACA program.

But the clock is ticking: Trump has said the program will end in six months unless Congress fixes it.

The DACA deal that’s being described would break two of Trump’s major campaign promises: That he will blow up DACA and that he will build a “great wall” on the border.

Schumer and Pelosi put out this statement after the meeting:

“We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President. The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

That set Twitter ablaze.

Thirty minutes later, Trump Press Secretary Sarah Sanders went into damage control to protect the wall.

Several hours later, President Trump appeared to back up Sanders

But then Trump followed up with this tweet: 

RELATED: Trump says 'fairly close' to agreement with Congress

NBC’s Peter Alexander reminded the president of something candidate Trump said (several times, actually):

An anguished Dreamer responded:

But here was Trump on Thursday after arriving in Florida to tour hurricane damage, kind of saying the wall will be part of a deal:

Too late. Trump’s base was already in full meltdown:

 

But on a lighter note, speculation about the real deal: 

 

