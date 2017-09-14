DACA deal or no DACA deal? Twitter's in full meltdown

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex April 21, 2016 (Photo: Jeremy Long, Lebanon Daily News, Lebanon Daily News for USA TODAY)

Hundreds of thousands of Dreamers don’t know what to believe.

Millions of President Donald Trump’s supporters don’t want to believe.

They are all trying to make sense of a stream of tweets late Wednesday night and into Thursday

after Trump’s White House dinner meeting over Chinese food with “Chuck and Nancy” -- Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

The after-dinner mystery: Is there a DACA deal or no DACA deal? And what happened to the wall?

There does appear to be some kind of deal to confer legal status on the 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants who are shielded from deportation by the DACA program.

But the clock is ticking: Trump has said the program will end in six months unless Congress fixes it.

The DACA deal that’s being described would break two of Trump’s major campaign promises: That he will blow up DACA and that he will build a “great wall” on the border.

Schumer and Pelosi put out this statement after the meeting:

“We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President. The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

That set Twitter ablaze.

Thirty minutes later, Trump Press Secretary Sarah Sanders went into damage control to protect the wall.

While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 14, 2017

Several hours later, President Trump appeared to back up Sanders

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

But then Trump followed up with this tweet:

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

RELATED: Trump says 'fairly close' to agreement with Congress

NBC’s Peter Alexander reminded the president of something candidate Trump said (several times, actually):

Yes, you did.



"They have to go." - Trump on DREAMers, Aug 2015 https://t.co/Uj1MKgsxDF — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) September 14, 2017

An anguished Dreamer responded:

Your administration LITERALLY told us to prepare for our own departure & your voters harass us daily that they want us out.. so yes #DACA https://t.co/1RTVDLvQb9 — Ciriac Alvarez (@ciriacisbeth) September 14, 2017

But here was Trump on Thursday after arriving in Florida to tour hurricane damage, kind of saying the wall will be part of a deal:

"We’ll only get it if we get extreme security, if we get surveillance…and ultimately we have to have the wall,” Trump now says on DACA pic.twitter.com/irHlEASEGy — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) September 14, 2017

Too late. Trump’s base was already in full meltdown:

At this point, who DOESN'T want Trump impeached? https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

@RealDonaldTrump If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible. https://t.co/uJjxk6uX5g — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 14, 2017

You dragged onto your stage the parents of Americans that had been killed by illegals.



You used them.



And for what? #DACA #DACADeal https://t.co/PQwh7ZnsJn — I miss CampaignTrump (@politicaltright) September 14, 2017

But on a lighter note, speculation about the real deal:

Deal is emerging: Democrats get DACA in exchange for US Treasury picking up Mrs. Mnoochin’s August American Express bill. — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 14, 2017

© 2017 KPNX-TV