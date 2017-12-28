Woman arrested for animal cruelty after upsetting dog video goes viral

Rebekah Fox-Laverty. (Photo: Phoenix PD)

Phoenix police arrested a woman this week after video came to light showing a dog at the Arizona Humane Society struggling to stand.

Rebekah Fox-Laverty faces one count of animal cruelty for failing to provide medical care for the 4-year-old Labrador mix while she was under her care at Mavyn Dog Rescue.

Eariler this month, the dog was found in bad health at Mavyn and was taken to AHS's trauma center, where she is recovering from Valley Fever.

Arizona Humane Society spokesperson Bretta Nelson said that dog is still in poor health.

"[S]he's a very sick girl but has put on some weight since she has been under our care," Nelson wrote in a release. "She is currently in an Arizona Humane Society foster hero home and being treated through the Arizona Humane Society's trauma hospital. She's on meds for Valley Fever as well as a feeding schedule to gain weight. She is extremely shut down and won't really interact with people."

Nelson said the dog will be in the hospital and foster care for several months.

