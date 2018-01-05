Video shows suspected Serial Street Shooter in jail

Video shows suspected Serial Street Shooter Aaron Saucedo in jail. (Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX - Newly released video shows Aaron Saucedo, the suspected Serial Street Shooter, for the first time behind bars.

The video, which the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released in response to a public records request, is from a surveillance camera just outside Saucedo's jail cell.

It shows Saucedo's daily life behind bars. Once a day, for one hour, Saucedo's cell door opens and he has access to another, smaller room with a telephone in it. Other than that one hour, Saucedo is in solitary confinement.

Saucedo is accused of killing nine people and shooting three more during a shooting spree that prosecutors allege lasted months and spread across the Valley.

Until now, Saucedo's lawyers have kept him away from the cameras. He does not appear at his court hearings and his attorneys have tried to prevent any cameras in the courtroom from filming him. They lost that motion, and subsequently Saucedo has not left his cell for court.

Prosecutors have said they are seeking the death penalty in Saucedo's case.

© 2018 KPNX-TV