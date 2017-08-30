VIDEO: Bullet narrowly misses convenience store clerk during robbery

A clerk is held up at gunpoint in Riverview, Florida. (Photo: WFLA/NBC)

(WFLA) A Riverview, Florida convenience store clerk is giving thanks for his life after one of two masked robbers pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger.

Security cameras captured one of the suspects racing inside the store where he worked.

Video shows the clerk’s hands above his head and a pistol pointed directly at his face.

The second suspect took cash from the register, stuffing it into his backpack, and left behind visible footprints on the mat, along with fingerprints on the cash tray.

After raiding the store’s cigarette and cigar display, the smaller suspect wearing a partial mask ran around the counter with his gun still pointed at the clerk.

It’s at this point that the robber, even after getting what he came in for, took aim at the defenseless clerk, turned his head and pulled the trigger.

