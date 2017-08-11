Victims of online dating scammer speak at his sentencing

Daylon Pierce. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Daylon Pierce, the man behind an online dating scam, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday morning.

Using sites like Tinder and Match.com, Pierce lured 13 different women into a relationship and convinced the women to invest in various counterfeit companies, the 10-page indictment read.

He ended up pocketing that money. For three years, his fortunes grew.

Friday morning, three of his victims spoke.

"I had $425,000, lost in an instant," said Rose Reddy.

They talked about the hardships they now face, but they are now feeling relieved after the ruling.

"It is great. It feels like we kind of won in a sense," said Sarah Schroeder.

Schroeder is one of two women who got suspicious and went to the FBI.

"I received an email from him asking me what I had done to him. He played that very well to where he was blaming us," said Schroeder.

A woman claiming to be Pierce's sister also talked this morning.

"Nobody is talking about how these women fraudulently submitted documents to the bank to obtain loans. They bought him houses, they bought him cars, they bought computers, but the responsibility has not been taken on their part," said Heather Williams, Pierce's sister.

The three victims said that was false.

The Arizona attorney general had a message for anyone else even thinking about pulling this off.

"If you are crook or a con-artist or a cheat, you should know that the attorney general’s office is going to come after you and we are going to do everything we can to put you in prison for as long as possible," said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

For the victims, it will take some time to recover.

"Having your home taken away, vehicles repossessed, basically having nowhere to live," said Reddy.

"I'm only 27. I'm still starting and I don't even know where to go from here," said Schroeder.

There will be a restitution hearing upcoming in the case.

