Utah deputy accused in Mesa molestation case from 1985, when he was an officer

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Police in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa say a Utah sheriff's deputy has been arrested in connection with a 1985 child molestation case in Arizona.
Utah County Sheriff's officials say Gerald Salcido was arrested last Friday in Orem on suspicion of three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.
It was unclear Tuesday if the 63-year-old Salcido has an attorney yet.
Salcido was a Mesa police officer from 1980-86 before resigning to start a business.
Mesa police say two juveniles came forward in 1995 and alleged Salcido molested a decade earlier.
They say the case went cold when detectives didn't have enough evidence to move forward with charges.
But police say a new witness came forward last September and the case was reopened.
