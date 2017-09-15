Tempe PD releases body cam footage of Van Damme's son's arrest

The son of movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme was arrested and booked into the Tempe City Jail after he allegedly held his roommate at knife point Saturday night, the Tempe Police Department said. (Photo: Tempe Police Department)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police in Tempe released body camera footage Friday from the arrest of Nicolas Francois Van Varenberg, movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme's son.

Van Varenberg allegedly held his roommate at knifepoint Sept. 9 after police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex near Veterans Way and College Avenue.

According to police, Van Varenberg injured his hand punching a wall in an elevator, so police conducted a welfare check. Officers said a there was a trail of blood from the elevator to the apartment door.

It was after the police left that Van Varenberg drew a knife on his roommate for answering the door to police, forcing him to stay inside the apartment.

Police issued a search warrant and discovered the knife, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Tempe PD said.

He was later released on bond.

