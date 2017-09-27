Teen suspect arrested weeks after truck theft, victim dies

PHOENIX - Phoenix police arrested a 17-year-old boy Tuesday in connection to a hit-and-run and truck theft incident that resulted in the death of the victim earlier this month.

Around 6 a.m. on Sept. 9, police responded to the area of Roosevelt and 48th streets for a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male in the roadway. The victim, 34-year-old Mario Cordova, was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators were informed by witnesses that during the collision, Cordova's light gray Dodge Ram truck had been stolen and the suspect took off.

Police began a search for the suspect and the truck, which eventually led to the arrest on Tuesday.

The teen suspect was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center and faces charges second-degree murder and theft of means of transportation.

