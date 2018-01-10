KPNX
Suspect accused of dragging Chandler officer turns self in

Chandler police officers made a routine stop when they realized but vehicle occupant have outstanding warrants. Allen Pedro took off with an officer clinging to his car door. Allen Pedro is still on the run.

A suspect accused of dragging a Chandler officer with a car has turned himself in to Gila River police.

Allen Pedro, 27, allegedly took off from a traffic stop with an officer hanging onto the car door.

He then abandoned the car on Gila River Indian Reservation land, and police searched for him but did not find him.

The officer dragged by the car had minor injuries. An officer at the scene fired shots at Pedro, police said, but it's not clear if he was hit.

