Suspect accused of dragging Chandler officer turns self in

Allen Pedro. (Photo: Arizona Motor Vehicle Department)

A suspect accused of dragging a Chandler officer with a car has turned himself in to Gila River police.

Allen Pedro, 27, allegedly took off from a traffic stop with an officer hanging onto the car door.

He then abandoned the car on Gila River Indian Reservation land, and police searched for him but did not find him.

RELATED: Chandler police search for suspect after officer injured

The officer dragged by the car had minor injuries. An officer at the scene fired shots at Pedro, police said, but it's not clear if he was hit.

© 2018 KPNX-TV