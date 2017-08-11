Substitute teacher inappropriately touched 2 students, Buckeye police say

Brian Scritchfield. (Photo: Buckeye PD)

Buckeye police arrested a substitute teacher Friday at Westpark Elementary School for inappropriately touching two students.

School officials told police he touched two girls inappropriately. The victims were 12 and 13 years old.

According to police, one of the victims said 28-year-old Brian Stritchfield touched her genitals. Both victims said he touched their necks, backs, and hair.

Stritchfield, a resident of Litchfield Park, was employed by a temporary agency that the school district contracted.

He was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix on one count of child molestation and two counts of aggravated assault of a minor.

Police are still investigating.

© 2017 KPNX-TV