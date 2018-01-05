Stalker breaks into family's Peoria home, father fires gun to protect daughter

Adam Daniel Flower. (Photo: MCSO)

Peoria police arrested a known stalker early on New Year's Day for breaking into his victim's home, shattering the back door with a gardening tool.

Adam Daniel Flower, 29, broke into the home near Westwing Parkway and Jomax Road of a family that had already filed a harassment injunction against him for previous incidents, according to police documents.

The teen girl's father heard the crash and went downstairs to confront Flower, telling him the teen was not home and he needed to leave. Police said Flower pushed past the father and continued up the stairs.

The girl heard the confrontation and climbed out her window onto the roof, police said.

The father got a gun from his safe and, after telling Flower to stop several times, fired it into the floor in the upstairs area of the house, according to documents.

Shortly thereafter, police arrived at the scene and arrested Flower, who faces charges of stalking, aggravated assault, failure to comply with a court order, burglary, assault and criminal damage.

