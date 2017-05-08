Serial Street Shooter's victims remember harrowing encounters

Serial Street Shooter victim Arnol Rojas points to a bullet hole in his car. (Photo: 12 News)

Arnol Rojas was only a few hundred yards from his home.

“When it happened, I was in shock more than anything else,” said Rojas.

The now-24-year-old was with his 4-year-old nephew when a chance encounter with the man police say is the Serial Street Shooter almost ended his life.

“It just happened so rapidly -- he started shooting at me,” said Rojas.

Rojas says police told him there were nine casings found at the scene. His car was riddled with bullet holes but none hit him or his nephew.

“The fact that it was point-blank range leaves me speechless," Rojas said. "I was inches from death."

On Monday afternoon, Rojas found out that Phoenix police have arrested Aaron Saucedo for nine murders and dozens of other crimes.

Police say Saucedo is the lone gunman responsible for the Serial Street Shootings that terrorized the Maryvale community for months in the summer of 2016. Rojas helped provide police with a sketch that would prove critical.

“I saw his face and the car,” said Rojas.

Police notified the victims and their families prior to announcing the arrest of Saucedo on Monday. One of the families notified was Diego Verdugo-Sanchez's.

The soon-to-be-husband and father was shot outside his home.

“My step-dad called 911 and I tried doing compressions on him,” said Charles VanMeter, his future brother-in-law.

VanMeter’s sister was pregnant at the time of the shooting. Her baby, Diego, was born a couple months after his father was killed.

“They are all right, taking it day by day,” said VanMeter.

Police say tips from the public helped in the arrest. Families are thankful he can no longer hurt anyone else.

© 2017 KPNX-TV