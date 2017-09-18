Serial Street Shooter suspect Saucedo doesn't want to be shown in court

Aaron Saucedo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Aaron Saucedo, the accused Serial Street Shooter, doesn't want to be shown on television at all during his trial or any pretrial hearings, according to a motion filed Friday.

The motion asks the judge to restrict television cameras from showing Saucedo in court because his attorneys believe it was undermine his right to a fair trial by making people think he is guilty.

The motion claims showing Saucedo in court could influence potential witnesses into falsely identifying him as the shooter. The motion also claims allowing cameras to film Saucedo would turn the trial into a circus.

The judge in the case was initially going to hear arguments on the motion, but adjourned the hearing when he discovered no representative of the media had been served with the motion or notified of the hearing. The hearing has been rescheduled.

