Sedona jewelry store owner gets 120-year sentence for child porn

Samir Wadi. (Photo: U.S. Immigrations and Customs)

A Sedona man was sentenced last week to more than 100 years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Samir Wadi, 44, was found guilty on 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15 earlier this year.

He was arrested in October 2014 after a search warrant on Wadi's home. Wadi admitted to "illicit internet activity," according to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

After his arrest, he posted bond and tried to flee to Jordan, but ICE officials said Homeland Security special agents got a federal arrest warrant and brought him back into custody at the Albuquerque airport.

“Given his age, this prison term assures the defendant will not be a sexual threat in our community,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix. “This sentence should also serve as a sobering reminder to child predators who wrongly believe they can outrun the law and indulge their perverse desires by trying to flee the US. HSI will continue to work closely with its law enforcement partners to hold these dangerous sexual predators accountable for their actions.”

Authorities said he owned a jewlery store in the Sedona area.

