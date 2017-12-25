Police: Woman shot near Phoenix apartment complex, man barricaded inside

Police at the scene of a shooting near 16th Street and Highland Avenue Christmas Day 2017. Dec. 25, 2017. (Photo: Bianca Buono/12 News)

PHOENIX - Police officers found a woman shot outside an apartment complex near Highland Avenue and 16th Street in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

According to a police spokesperson, a male suspect was inside one of the apartments, possibly with two children. Police were communicating with him when a flurry of action and believed bullets rang out around 10:15 p.m.

It's not clear what came of that situation -- whether police arrested or shot the suspect, or if he was still barricaded inside the apartment. An ambulance and fire truck came to the scene around that time.

"We don't know what's going on," said Sierra Scott. Her mom lives inside The Highland apartment complex.

Scott was celebrating Christmas with family elsewhere when she got a frantic call from her mother.

"We were at Christmas dinner with my other family and she called me hysterical saying that she heard over 15 shots," said Scott.

Scott rushed to the scene only to find dozens of police cars, armored trucks and fire engines. The streets surrounding the complex were completely shut down and her mom was unable to get out.

"My mom said everything's going on four doors down from the apartment," Scott explained.

"It just, it sucks even talking about it. It gives me goosebumps but I hope half of it isn't true," said Gibson Daoud.

Daoud and his family live in the apartment complex. Like many others, they were out at the time of the apparent shooting and were unable to return home for Christmas.

"I just can't believe that this would happen period, let alone on Christmas," said resident Kristen Alexander.

Officers believe the shooting is likely related to domestic violence.

Police initially responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m.

Highland Avenue is closed in the area while police work.

© 2017 KPNX-TV