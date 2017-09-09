Police: Teen armed robbery suspect shot by officer after fleeing in north Phoenix

Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - Officers with the Phoenix Police Department said a teenager suspected of committing several armed robberies was shot after he fled from police Friday night in north Phoenix.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Bell Road and 12th Street after receiving reports of two suspects robbing people during "person-to-person" sales initiated online.

They found the 17-year-old and 19-year-old young men matching the suspect descriptions. Both suspects ignored commands and ran from officers, police said.

The 19-year-old was arrested a short distance away, but the 17-year-old continued to run and officers reported he was armed with a handgun.

When the 17-year-old ignored commands to drop the gun, an officer shot the suspect to stop the threat to nearby residences, police said. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was later released to police.

Two guns were found, one near the 17-year-old and one along the path the two suspects ran through.

The officer who shot the suspect is a 50-year-old man with 10 years of service, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KPNX-TV