Police set up job interview to arrest Arizona bank robbery suspect

Alberto Saavedra Lopez. (Photo: Cottonwood PD)

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Cottonwood police arrested a man accused of stealing from a bank by setting up a meeting for a job interview with the police department.

Police said 32-year-old Alberto Saavedra Lopez allegedly stole $5,000 from Bank of America between July and September 2016 while he worked for the bank in Cottonwood.

Lopez quit his job and moved to Phoenix, refusing to cooperate in an investigation, according to a police report.

The Yavapai County Attorney's Office issued a warrant for his arrest.

Last month, Lopez filed an application to work as a dispatcher for the Cottonwood Police Department. Police had probable cause to arrest him, so they set up an interview and arrested him for felony threat related to the theft.

They also told him he was out of the running for the job.

