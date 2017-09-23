Police searching for robber who cut Safeway employee with box cutter

A robber cuts an employee at the Safeway on 5th Avenue and Osborn with a box cutter. (Photo: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Deartment and Silent Witness are now offering a reward to catch a robber who cut a Safeway employee on the arm and a group of young men who’ve stolen cigarettes from a Valley convenience store over and over again.

The Safeway robbery happened at the store at 5th Avenue and Osborn Road on Sept. 5th. Police said a couple walked into the store and shopped around like any other customers. Then, the two made a beeline for the door without paying for anything.

“When that happens, one of the clerks sees that and tries to stop them and confront them,” said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with Silent Witness. “That's when a tussle ends up over the items.”

The man pulled out a box cutter and cut the employee on the arm. The worker is okay, but police are still looking for the robbers.

Police and Silent Witness are also looking for three young men who’ve been caught on camera at least four times stealing cigarettes from the Circle K at 35th and Oak streets. Each time, they enter the store, dump out the trash and load the bins with the cigarettes.

“What are they doing with those cigarettes? They're not using them all themselves," Rothschild said. "Are they selling them to people in the neighborhood? Are they selling them online?”

He hopes someone recognizes the men.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $1,000.

© 2017 KPNX-TV