Police search for Tolleson shooting suspect

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities have identified a woman who was fatally shot at a Tolleson home as police continue to search for the alleged shooter.

Phoenix police say 55-year-old Maria Castillo was declared dead at the scene of the shooting early Wednesday.

They say a second adult woman also was shot and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Her name hasn't been released yet.

Police say they're still looking for 44-year-old Jorge Luis Valerio in connection with the shootings.

Investigators believe Valerio was in a relationship with one of the women.

Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Vince Lewis says three children between the ages of 10 and 14 were at the home at the time of the shootings, but escaped injury.

The home is located in southwest Phoenix near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

