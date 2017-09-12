Police search for kidnap suspect who took car with Avondale boy inside

Police at the scene of a believed kidnapping in Avondale Sept. 12, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Police are searching for a woman who took an Avondale man's BMW without his permission while his 10-year-old boy was in the backseat.

The boy's father told Avondale police that his son suffers from a serious medical condition and he believes Janela Ivana Enriquez-Arreola, 20, took his car from near Dysart Road and MC 85 in Avondale.

Police found the 2001 BMW near 32nd Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix. The boy was inside.

He was taken to a hospital as a precaution and reunited with his father.

Police did not find Enriquez-Arreola at the scene and are still searching for her.

