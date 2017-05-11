Police docs: Suspect husband wrote 'extremely degrading' notes to slain teacher

Kenneth Eckert. (Photo: MCSO)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police documents shed light on a dark relationship between school teacher Jennifer Eckert and her husband and alleged killer Kenneth Eckert.

Jennifer, a teacher and dean at Trivium Prep in Goodyear was found dead Sunday in her bed with a gunshot wound to the back of her head after Kenneth called police. He provided no explanation for the shooting, only that he wanted to call an attorney, according to police.

The probable cause statement from police said officers found notes written between the couple that were "extremely degrading" to Jennifer.

Some of her notes to Kenneth apologized being insufficient and for not following his rules, according to police. One letter from Kenneth to Jennifer said she "should not have become his enemy," police documents show.

Kenneth told police that he spent many years in the military and there are certain rules.

He faces second-degree murder charges.

