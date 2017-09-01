Phoenix police seeking public's help in murder case

(Photo: Edsitty, Charly)

PHOENIX - Phoenix police have identified 45-year-old Crystal Brown as the victim of a robbery and shooting that claimed her life on Thursday night.

Detectives responded to 7th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 7:30 p.m. and found Brown with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital, where she died.

Police say the woman and her husband were the victims of a robbery that occurred on the train tracks near 15th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The suspects are still on the loose and police describe them as three unknown males in their early 20s and one was armed with a handgun.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the case to contact police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

