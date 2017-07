Police at an armed robbery scene in north Phoenix July 21, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - An armed robbery turned into a shooting Friday night in north Phoenix, according to police.

Suspects robbed a business near 35th and Northern avenues, shooting one person in the leg.

Police stopped a car near 27th and Northern avenues and found that the driver was taking the shooting victim to a hospital.

They are still looking for the suspects in the area.

