Phoenix PD: Serial Street Shooter weapon sold at pawn shop

Police say Saucedo's weapon of choise in 12 shootings and nine deaths was a Hi-Point 9mm handgun, like the one pictures here. (Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

PHOENIX - A local pawn shop is in the middle of the Serial Street Shooter investigation. The business is not the target of the investigation; rather, the general manager of Mo Money Pawn has cooperated with detectives to help with the case.

"They were hinting around, asking for transactions on this particular person,” Bryon Vaughn said, referring to Aaron Saucedo, who is now the suspect in 12 shootings and nine deaths in Phoenix.

Court documents state Saucedo sold a Hi-Point 9mm handgun to the pawn shop, and, if he’s found guilty, he may have sealed his own fate when he walked through the doors of the business.

"When we take an item in, everything is downloaded to [the] Phoenix Police Department every night: Make, model, serial number, as well as [an] ID number and physical description of the person who did the transaction with a copy of their finger print," said Vaughn.

You may have heard of this business in 12 News headlines before. Mo Money Pawn cooperated in the I-10 shootings case as well.

Vaughn said he works with law enforcement regularly, including the FBI and the DEA.

In this case, he said police were looking to contact the person who later bought the gun so they could perform ballistic testing on the weapon.

It’s the gun police say Saucedo used to kill his mother's boyfriend, Raul Romero, his first alleged victim, in August of 2015.

The gun retails at less than $200. According to records at the pawn shop, Saucedo got only $90 in a transaction Vaughn described as common.

“[He] didn't act in any way that would alarm us,” he said. “My guys are trained that if a customer behaves in an alarming fashion, we stop the transaction immediately … There's is no way for us to know if an item is stolen or if it's being looked for [as part of a criminal investigation].”

