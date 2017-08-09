Phoenix PD: Partially naked man found in 4-year-old girl's bed

Image of handcuffs (Photo: BlakeDavidTaylor)

A young girl walked into her room Saturday evening to find a strange man lying partially naked in her bed, according to Phoenix police.

Scott Schoenfeld faces one count each of first-degree trespassing and indecent exposure.

The 4-year-old's father called police after the man refused to leave. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Scott Schoenfeld in the bed with a sheet pulled over him.

They told him to show his hands but he refused, so they pulled the sheet off him, arrest documents show. Schoenfeld was touching himself under the sheet.

Police arrested him and put him in a patrol car still partially naked after he refused to put his pants back on.

After officers read Schoenfeld his Miranda rights, he told them the holy spirit led him to the house, which he said was donated to him "and the ladies," per police documents.

Police said Schoenfeld is a transient in the area west of downtown Phoenix and recommended psychological evaluation.

