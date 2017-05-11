Phoenix PD: Man killed mother while high on meth

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother last week.

They say 31-year-old Marlow Chiquito is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It was unclear Thursday if he has a lawyer yet.

Police say they were called to an apartment on May 4 and found 63-year-old Maggie Chiquito with a neck wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix Fire Department paramedics.

Authorities say Maggie Chiquito and her husband picked up their son in Flagstaff and brought him to Phoenix to visit family.

The husband left during an argument between the mother and son and he found his wife bleeding when he returned.

Police say Marlow Chiquito was interviewed and allegedly made statements implicating himself in the incident.

According to police documents, Marlow admitted to drinking a fifth of vodka and using meth prior to the killing.

© 2017 KPNX-TV