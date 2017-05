Phoenix police units at the scene of a body found May 15, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - Police found a body in an apartment complex in central Phoenix Monday. They are investigating the death as a homicide.

The scene is near Central Avenue and Camelback Road.

According to police, who are searching for a suspect, the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police said the area around the scene is safe despite the suspect's outstanding status.

© 2017 KPNX-TV