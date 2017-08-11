Phoenix PD, FBI arrest suspect in 'Blues Bandit' case

The Blues Bandit robbing a bank at 59th Avenue and Bell Road. (Photo: FBI)

PHOENIX - The FBI and Phoenix police arrested a man in connection with eight bank robberies attributed to the "Blues Bandit" over the last 11 months.

Juan A. Rivera, 35, is the suspect in the case.

During each robbery across the Valley, the suspect was seen in a suit, a fedora-style hat and glasses. He passed a demand note to the teller and threatened that he had a weapon.

The FBI Bank Robbery Task Force and Phoenix PD arrested Rivera Thursday, according to a Friday release.

