Phoenix PD: 4 arrested at protest following Trump rally

Phoenix police officers and a few of the protesters who gathered during Pres. Donald Trump's rally clashed after the event on August 22, 2017. (Photo: Chad Bricks/12 News)

PHOENIX - Police officials said four people were arrested at a protest after President Donald Trump spoke at the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday night.

Two of the arrests were for aggravated assault on officers, one was for criminal damage and one was for an outstanding warrant.

Protesters were outside the convention center much of the evening but it wasn't until after the president's event ended that things escalated.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said a small number of protesters threw gas and bottles at officers after the event, and officers responded by using pepper balls, smoke and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.

Williams said no officers were injured in the protests, but two were treated for heat-related illness.

Both Williams and Mayor Greg Stanton stressed that while thousands of people were in downtown Phoenix for the rally and protests, only a small number of people were involved in the escalation that led police to disperse the crows and make arrests.

The protest escalated after Trump's speech, which ended around 8:30 p.m.

