Phoenix man accused of posting ex-girlfriend's nude photos in wedding chat room

Samuel Kuyateh. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man faces revenge porn charges after sharing photos of his ex-girlfriend in a wedding group chat, according to police.

Samuel Hassan Kuyateh, 35, faces charges of distributing nude images, computer tampering and aggravated domestic violence.

Police documents show he and an ex-girlfriend both attended a wedding earlier this month, both with separate dates.

At the wedding, Kuyateh became upset with the ex-girlfriend and threatened to share nude photos of her in a "chat room" set up for the wedding. Police said he followed through on the threat, and at least 60 people could see the photos.

According to police, the photos were screenshots taken during a FaceTime session with the ex-girlfriend and she did not know he was taking them.

Kuyateh was arrested Tuesday at his Phoenix home.

© 2017 KPNX-TV