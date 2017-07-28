Phoenix FD: Suspect in LGBTQ youth center arson arrested

​Phoenix Fire Department is asking the public for help in finding an arson suspect involved in the fire at the One N Ten LGBTQ youth center that happened on July 12. (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

Police have arrested the arson suspect in a fire earlier this month at a Phoenix LGBTQ youth center, Phoenix FD announced Friday.

A Phoenix fire spokesperson said Friday that Darren William Beach Jr. had been arrested at his apartment.

Beach was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail on one count of arson.

Video surveillance shows a man who police say is Beach dousing the One N Ten LGBTQ youth center in gasoline July 12 before it goes up in flames.

Fire officials identified Beach as the suspect earlier this week when they released surveillance video of the fire.

© 2017 KPNX-TV