Phoenix bus driver arrested for luring a minor for sex

Sean Usher. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - A Phoenix bus driver was arrested last week after having sexually explicit conversations with a teen girl on his bus.

According to police, Sean Usher, 52, met a 16-year-old girl on the bus he was driving and began talking with her during his breaks at least three times.

Police documents show the conversations eventually turned sexual, and Usher asked the teen for explicit photos.

An undercover Phoenix officer who was investigating the case ended up exchanging explicit text messages with Usher, who now faces one charge each of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor, both felonies.

