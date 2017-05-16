Man carrying mother's severed head stabs Estacada store worker

Stabbing at Estacada Thriftway (Photo: KGW)

Warning: Graphic details

ESTACADA, Ore. – A man covered in blood, holding a knife and carrying his mother's severed head walked into an Estacada grocery store and stabbed an employee Sunday afternoon, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb, was arrested for the stabbing and for killing his mother, 59-year-old Tina Marie Webb, at their home about 10 miles away before the incident at the grocery store.

Sunday's grisly episode first came to light when the suspect walked into the Estacada Thriftway Harvest Market at around 2:15 p.m.

Read More: Store worker is beloved in small town

"I was watching the basketball game and I heard all these sirens go by," said neighbor Larry Cutler. "So I opened up the window and I seen all these cops flying in and all the ambulances. I seen one person get carried out on a stretcher."

Once inside the store, Webb stabbed an employee, Michael Wagner, who was flown to a hospital, according to Sandy Police. Wagner is expected to survive, police say.

Other employees at the store tackled Webb and held him down until police arrived, Estacada fire officials said. He was taken into custody and then taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

VIDEO: Update on Estacada stabbing suspect





At 2:35 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding a dead woman inside a home in the 25000 block of Elwood Road in Colton. Deputies arrived at the home and located Tina Webb's body.

Investigators determined she died at the Elwood Road home.

Deputies said that they believed there was no additional threat to the public.

Joshua Webb was released from the hospital and taken to jail Monday afternoon.

;

© 2017 KGW-TV