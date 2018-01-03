Peoria PD searching for robber caught on camera

This man is suspected of robbing a Peoria home Dec. 29, 2017. (Photo: Peoria PD/Surveillance video)

Peoria police are looking for a man who burglarized a home four days after Christmas.

A security camera captured an image of the crook but Peoria police need the public’s help identifying him.

The Christmas Grinch stole several items from inside the residence in the area of 7600 West Dreyfus Drive, on Dec. 29, 2017.

In the video, the man is seen walking up to the front door, knocking on it and when there is no answer, he breaks in through a rear window.

Police say he stole multiple items from the home and is seen leaving out of the front door with a backpack full of electronics and credit cards.

The suspect then appears to drive off in what is believed to be an older model, silver Honda Accord.

Police say the suspect appears to be approximately 18-30 years old with a thin build.

He was wearing a green hat with the words “Engineered to Destroy,” a black jacket with the number 12 on the back and white writing on the left sleeve, a gray t-shirt, black pants with a white stripe down each side and black shoes.

Police believe the suspect has both ears pierced and facial hair on his chin.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video or has information regarding the burglary is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8830.

