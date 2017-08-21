Peoria PD: Centennial HS teens arrested for terrorist threats on social media

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

Peoria PD arrested two Centennial High School sophomore boys Sunday evening on suspicion of making terrorist threats over social media, the department said in a Monday release.

The threats were reported to police Sunday after a concerned student told their parents.

The two teens, who police have not identified, were booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center on charges of making a terrorist threat, police said.

The students maintained the threat was a joke, but police were concerned because of a photo and statement posted online.

Peoria Unified School District told police that the two arrested teens would not be on campus Monday. It's not clear if they face discipline from the district.

© 2017 KPNX-TV