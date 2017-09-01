Peoria ex-teacher sentenced to 12 years in student sex case

Brian Woolsey. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX (AP) - A former Peoria high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage student for years has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Brian Woolsey was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor in June.

Woolsey and his now ex-wife were arrested in October 2015. Jennifer Woolsey also was a teacher at Sunrise Mountain High and was accused of failing to report her husband's relationship, although she was never charged.

Police say Brian Woolsey began a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in January 2010. The two kept the relationship secret for three years before the girl reported it to authorities.

Woolsey was also sentenced to lifetime supervised probation.

© 2017 Associated Press