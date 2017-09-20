Officer, suspect injured in Phoenix roadway shootout

Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 44th Street and Thomas Road Sept 20, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - An officer and a suspect were both injured in a shootout in Phoenix Wednesday evening.

The officer's injuries are not life-threatening, according to Phoenix police. Both the officer and the suspect have been taken to hospitals after the shooting.

The scene of the shooting is near 44th Street and Thomas Road.

Police were following a pickup truck when it pulled over in the area and the shooting began.

Phoenix PD is still investigating -- we'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

