Officer and suspect injured after pursuit, shootout in Phoenix

Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 44th Street and Thomas Road Sept 20, 2017.

PHOENIX - An officer and a suspect were both injured in a shootout in Phoenix Wednesday evening.

The officer's injuries are not life-threatening, according to Phoenix police, thanks to a bulletproof vest. Both the officer and the suspect were taken to hospitals after the shooting.

The scene of the shooting is near 44th Street and Thomas Road, Phoenix PD used a helicopter to track the suspect from 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, where officers tried to contact the suspect, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said.

According to police, the suspect shot at officers while stopped at a fast food restaurant. Officers returned fire. The suspect fled ramming into vehicles around him.

Near the scene where the pickup truck eventually stopped, police used stop sticks to blow out the tires. After the suspect's pickup stopped, officers and the suspect shot at one another again. That's where both the suspect and the officer were injured.

Officers used gas and a K9 unit to help bring the suspect into custody.

There are no outstanding suspects, according to police, who said the whole interaction began around 8 p.m.

Police said the injured officer was released from a hospital Thursday morning while the suspect is still recovering from injuries.

