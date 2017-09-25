Navajo officer to be fired after fatal DUI crash

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A Navajo Nation spokesman says a tribal officer who is suspected of hitting and killing a bicyclist while driving drunk in Glendale will be fired.
Mihio Manus says termination paperwork for 30-year-old Kevin Hevel will be complete this week. In the meantime, he's on administrative leave.
EARLIER: Man on bicycle killed in crash; suspected drunk driver a Navajo Nation police officer
Glendale police say Hevel was drunk last Friday when he side-swiped an SUV then struck Peter Rankin, who died on scene.
Police say Hevel then drove through a red light and struck a police vehicle.
The Navajo Nation has said Hevel was in good standing with the tribal police department where he worked for 10 years.
Court records show Hevel has a history of traffic violations.
He faces charges of manslaughter, felony endangerment, DUI and leaving the scene. No formal charges have been filed.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs