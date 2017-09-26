Mesa PD: Parents orchestrated young mother's disappearance with baby boy

Madeline Frieda Jones and her son Williams Jones-Gouchenour are missing since Thurs. June 15, 2017.

MESA, Ariz. - Police recommended charges Tuesday against a young Mesa mother and her parents after she disappeared with her baby boy earlier this year.

Madeline Jones, 19, and her 1-year-old son William went missing in June after a judge granted her ex-husband joint custody of William.

A release from police said that after reviewing interviews, financial records and phone logs, detectives determined that Jones' parents, Roland and Cassandra, were involved in the disappearance of the mother and baby.

Police said they "were aware the father of the child, Jacob Bouchenour, had been granted joint custody of William and, helped Madeline deny him access to his son."

The release also accuses Roland and Cassandra Jones of withholding information from police and giving detectives false and misleading information during their investigation.

Madeline, who is still missing, faces charges including custodial interference and conspiracy to commit custodial interference. Both of her parents face the conspiracy charge, as well.

Police are still investigating and searching for both Madeline and William.

