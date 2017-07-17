Mesa man accused of stabbing brother to death over TV

Felipe Alejandro Barajas Ramirez. (Photo: MCSO)

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A Mesa man is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his younger brother.

Mesa police say the two men argued over the use of the television and video games Saturday night.

They say 28-year-old Felipe Alejandro Barajas Ramirez allegedly stabbed his 24-year-old brother David Ramirez.

The younger man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Felipe Ramirez allegedly told police that he was playing with a knife when the argument occurred and he accidentally stabbed his brother when they grabbed each other with both hands.

Police say they found a blood-stained knife in the apartment.

Felipe Ramirez is being held on a $750,000 cash bond.

It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet.

